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Olney passes estimated tax levy
By XAIN BALLENGER Staff Writer/photographer,12 days ago
OLNEY - The Olney City Council passed the estimated amount for the 2026 tax levy, adopting a proposal for a maximum increase of 4.99% for the city and the public library. City Manager Frank Bradley said that state statute requires the city council to establish the estimated amount of the tax levy at least 20 days prior to the passage of the taxi levy ordinance.