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Lake Highlands football advances to area round after 35-13 win over Haltom
By James Baxley-Cross,12 days ago
Lake Highlands football triumphed 35-13 over the Haltom Buffalos in the bi-district round on Friday at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. Six of seven selectors for SportsDay predicted a Wildcat win, and they got just that. With the victory, Lake Highlands (9-2) has now won four consecutive bi-district championships. Lake Highlands Dominates After...