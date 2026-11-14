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Jalen Johnson Extends Hawks Record With Another Historic Performance Vs. Bulls
By Brett Peeples Jr.,12 days ago
Jalen Johnson had a triple-double in Friday night’s 125-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls. StatMuse reported that Johnson is currently the all-time leader in triple-doubles in franchise history. He now has 16 triple-doubles; the next person on that list is Mookie Blaylock with seven. This shows the all-around play that Johnson has and the ability to do a bit of everything.