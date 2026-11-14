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Corbin’s explosive first quarter sets stage for regional title showdown with No. 1 Highlands
By Les Dixon,12 days ago
CORBIN — It took Corbin less than 12 minutes to put its second-round playoff matchup with Wayne County out of reach Friday. The Redhounds erupted for 43 first-quarter points, scoring on offense, defense and special teams, before cruising to a 56-14 victory over the Cardinals in the second round of the KHSAA Class 4A State Football Playoffs.
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