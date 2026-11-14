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South Laurel’s season ends against top-ranked Pulaski County as Maroons extend series streak to 17 wins in a row
By Les Dixon,12 days ago
SOMERSET — South Laurel’s football season came to an end Friday, but Cardinals coach John Hines believes his program continues to take steps in the right direction. The Cardinals fell to Class 5A’s top-ranked Pulaski County, 63-17, in the second round of the KHSAA State Football Playoffs, marking their 17th consecutive loss to the Maroons.
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