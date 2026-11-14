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Vercel Releases UI SDK: 50+ UI Behaviors for AI Coding Agents
By Michal Sutter,12 days ago
Vercel Labs has released UI SDK, an open-source beta library of interface behaviors built for coding agents. Vercel UI SDK is a headless library that ships behaviors, not finished components. Agents combine those behaviors into accessible components for React, Vue, Svelte, Solid and Web Components. You can check the deployment options and specs here through our GPULeaderboard.com chrome extension.