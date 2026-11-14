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Middlesboro survives Paintsville in 42-35 playoff thriller, advances to regional championship
By Les Dixon,12 days ago
MIDDLESBORO — Middlesboro’s impressive football season will continue for another week. The Yellow Jackets survived a hard-fought second-round playoff battle Friday night, defeating Paintsville 42-35 to advance to the regional championship round of the KHSAA Class A State Football Playoffs. The seven-point victory improved Middlesboro to 11-1 and...
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