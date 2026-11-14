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Seo Hyun Jin Turns The Tables On Yoo Yeon Seok In "The Perfect Lie"
By E Cha,12 days ago
The tables have turned on Yoo Yeon Seok on MBC’s “The Perfect Lie”!. Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.