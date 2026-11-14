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SEEKING A VIABLE FUTURE: After securing ballot access, Lincoln Party aims to be ‘second party’ for Hoosier voters
11 days ago
Two days after his Lincoln Party finished a distant third in the race for Indiana secretary of state, Nathan Gotsch declared politics in the Hoosier State has been changed. “Every single elected official in Indiana now has been put on notice, because the Lincoln Party will be able to run candidates anywhere statewide,” Gotsch, founder and chair of the Lincoln Party, said at a news conference following the midterm election. “If they’re not listening to their voters, even if they’re in what they thought was a safe seat, they could have a challenge from one of our party members going forward.”
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