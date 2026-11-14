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Meteor Showers and Bright Planets Illuminate Oregon, Washington and Coastal Skies
12 days ago
(Vancouver, Washington) – Stargazers in Oregon and Washington are in for an eyeful above with two opportunities to catch a celestial show in mid-November as a close pairing of Mars and Jupiter is followed by the annual Leonid meteor shower. Above: Hug Point near Cannon Beach. What you can catch from the Oregon coast or Washington coast will depend on weather, but when it's clear it's much clearer than inland.