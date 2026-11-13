undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chargers to Face Harrisburg for United East Title on Saturday
8 days ago
The #4-seed Lancaster Bible College Women's Volleyball team has their eyes set on a United East Championship as they are poised for a matchup with #2-seed Penn St. Harrisburg on Saturday, November 14 in Middletown, Pa. The Chargers have reached their third conference title match in program history and their second in the past three years, making it previously in 2018 and 2024. Head coach Justin Brubaker has led the Chargers to an 18-10 record in his first season, the second-most wins by a LBC first-year head coach all-time. The Chargers are also the lowest seed to reach the United East Championship game since 2021 SUNY Morrisville and are seeking to be the lowest seed to ever win the conference tournament in LBC's tenure in the NEAC/United East.