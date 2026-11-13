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Window Condensation Disappeared Overnight After I Left This 85-Cent Household Staple on the Sill
By Grazia Staff,8 days ago
Every winter morning, my bedroom windows were soaked and starting to smell musty. One 85-cent pantry staple on the sill changed that overnight—but only up to a point. By the time winter really settles in, my bedroom window looks like it spent the night crying. Droplets racing down the glass, a damp sill, that faintly musty smell that whispers “hope you like mold.” I was wiping it every morning like it was a part-time job.