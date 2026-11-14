undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FREE PODCAST 11/13 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Hubbard talk Sami-KO, Chelsea-Tiffany, Charlotte-Cena, Priest as a heel, Team USA vs. Team Mexico (129 min.)
13 days ago
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Derrick Hubbard to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with thoughts on Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton interacting over Crown Jewel happenings, then Sami Zayn interacting with Kevin Owens, John Cena and Charlotte Flair, Team USA vs. Team Mexico ideas, Damien Priest as a heel, and more.