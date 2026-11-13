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Sausage and Rice Casserole
By Jennifer,11 days ago
This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This sausage and rice casserole bakes hot breakfast sausage, uncooked parboiled rice, onion, celery, and red bell pepper in a creamy mixture of condensed soups and chicken broth. Sharp cheddar is stirred right into the filling, so every scoop gets a little cheese. It makes six servings for a hearty family supper.