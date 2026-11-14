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DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Nicole Golden reminds property owners final tax installment due Nov. 16
By On Common Ground News,12 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Nicole M. Golden is reminding property owners the final installment deadline for property taxes is Monday, Nov. 16. Nearly 256,300 tax bills have been mailed to property owners, and 15,370 bills for City of Atlanta parcels located in DeKalb are expected to be mailed and available online Nov. 19.