undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ICC nursing student Young receives Mississippi Nurses Foundation scholarship
By Camp, Tyler W,7 days ago
Margaret Ann Young of Guntown, a sophomore nursing student at Itawamba Community College, has received a $1,000 Mississippi School of Nursing Scholarship from the Mississippi Nurses Foundation. Supported by the Nurses Car Tag Program, the scholarship recognizes nursing students who demonstrate professional character, leadership, scholarship, service and community involvement. Recipients...