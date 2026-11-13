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Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes
By Jennifer,5 days ago
These Thanksgiving leftover recipes turn cooked turkey and extra cranberry sauce into meals you will look forward to eating. Start with creamy turkey tetrazzini, a puff-pastry turkey pot pie, or an apple cranberry salad for lunch. Then browse the chicken casseroles below for more ways to use chopped or shredded leftover turkey, from a biscuit-topped cobbler to cheesy Tex-Mex layers. There is also a cranberry Brie bite recipe for that last container of sauce. Choose by what you have left and the kind of meal you want, rather than trying to squeeze every holiday side into the same baking dish.