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Bill Simmons’ Alleged Proxy Bets Land FanDuel in a Hearing
12 days ago
On Nov. 5, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted to hold an adjudicatory hearing with FanDuel over wagers tied to Bill Simmons’ Massachusetts account. The sportsbook is the party called to appear. Simmons, the most recognizable voice in the business of betting media, is the reason anyone is paying attention, but the regulator is asking a question about the operator.
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