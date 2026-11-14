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Local Briefs
By Submitted Reports,12 days ago
Information about area meetings and events has been submitted as follows:. BULL SHOALS — Due to a broken water main feeding the city’s water tower, the entire water distribution system has been affected. As a precautionary measure, all residents and businesses within the City of Bull Shoals should boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute before use. This boil order will remain in effect until water quality testing confirms that the water system is safe for normal use. Residents will be notified as soon as the boil order is lifted.