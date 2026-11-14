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What Multi-Generational Homes Need for Winter Comfort
By Barb Webb,11 days ago
A multi-generational home needs steady, dependable heat because children, working adults, and older relatives may experience cold temperatures differently. One person may spend the day in an upstairs office while another rests in a first-floor bedroom. Closed doors, room location, and daily routines can create noticeable temperature differences. A few practical adjustments can keep everyone comfortable without pushing the heating system harder than necessary.