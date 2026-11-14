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Class A second round: NewCath advances on Hundemer’s three TDs, faces KCD next
By Ray Schaefer,12 days ago
The five most-heard words Friday at Newport Central Catholic were “Van Hundemer the ball carrier.”. NewCath’s senior running back was also the reason the Thoroughbreds are still in the Class A playoffs – he ran 33 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, caught a Ty Fennell pass for a third on the way to a 24-7 second round win over Bishop Brossart at Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex.