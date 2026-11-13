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FSU, ACM and ACPS Co-Host Leadership Allegany Education Day
7 days ago
The Class of 2027 began the day at FSU with an engaging CEO panel discussion featuring FSU President Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson, ACM President David Jones and ACPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael Martirano. Each panelist provided an overview of their institution and discussed how the three organizations collaborate to create pathways that support student success, workforce readiness and regional prosperity.