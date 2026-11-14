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Jungkook Takes Six Covers of Vogue Korea, All Shot in Paris
By Contributor,12 days ago
Black leather and a drum kit, a cream shirt in the grass, a three-piece suit: Vogue Korea's December issue gives Jungkook six faces and a Chanel Beauty backdrop. Vogue Korea usually asks readers to pick a cover. For December, it asks them to pick a mood. Jungkook fronts the issue six times over, in a Paris shoot titled “JUNG KOOK IN 46 FRAMES”, and no two covers feel like they belong to the same afternoon.