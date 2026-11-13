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Zuffa Boxing 13 start time, fight card, predictions and where to watch Carlos Adames vs. Gerome Warburton
By @brentbrookhouse via CBS Sports,,11 days ago
• 2 min read Getty Images WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will make his Zuffa Boxing debut on Saturday when he faces Gerome Warburton in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 13 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rather than defending his title, Adames will be battling Warburton at super middleweight. Adames has long been one of the best talents in a struggling middleweight division, making him one of the bigger signings in Zuffa’s young history. In October 2022, Adames defeated Juan Macias Montiel to win the interim WBC title. After successfully defending the interim belt against Julian Williams, Adames was promoted…