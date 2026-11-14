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HOA to homicide: How a DC condo dispute escalated to a deadly ambush
By Karissa Waddick, Sara Moniuszko and Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY,12 days ago
WASHINGTON — Matt Lambert’s problems began more than two years ago, when he claims in court filings that his million-dollar Washington, DC penthouse became unlivable. For more than a year, mold grew along his walls, water saturated the ceiling and fire suppression system pipes leaked, Lambert alleged in a March 2025 lawsuit against his homeowners' association.