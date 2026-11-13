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Kikko Ramen & Poke plans Leander restaurant at Crystal Falls Town Center
By David Flash,11 days ago
Kikko Ramen & Poke, a Texas restaurant group that serves Japanese ramen and build-your-own poke bowls, plans to open a location at Crystal Falls Town Center in Leander. The restaurant is planned for 3501 N. Lakeline Blvd., Suite 110, near the Randalls at Crystal Falls Parkway. State records show work on the space is expected to begin in December and finish in May 2027. An opening date has yet to be announced.