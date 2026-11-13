undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wonder plans food hall at Leander’s Hero Way Plaza
By David Flash,10 days ago
Wonder, a food hall chain that lets customers order from several restaurant menus in a single transaction, plans to open a location at Hero Way Plaza in Leander. The company plans to turn an existing storefront at 1060 Hero Way into a roughly 3,850-square-foot restaurant with a kitchen and dining area. Construction is expected to begin in March 2027 and wrap up in June. Wonder has yet to announce an opening date for the Leander location.
1