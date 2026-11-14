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Teofimo Lopez Chases Ryan Garcia Loophole to Escape Jack Catterall Nightmare
13 days ago
Teofimo Lopez wants nothing to do with Jack Catterall right now, and who can blame him when a massive payday against Ryan Garcia is sitting right there on the table for February 6. According to Mike Coppinger, the WBA has notified the camps that Lopez can apply for a special permit to unify with WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia, which would move mandatory challenger Jack Catterall to the back of the line once again.