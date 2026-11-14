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New ‘On Island’ App Connects Virgin Islanders and Visitors With Local Businesses and Essential Services
By Gabrielle Querrard,11 days ago
A new digital platform is making it easier to find businesses and essential services across the Virgin Islands while offering local entrepreneurs an affordable alternative to traditional advertising. Founded by Tory Serge and launched on Aug. 19, “On Island” is a free, bilingual business directory and daily information guide that...