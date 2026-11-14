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Summit Academy comes up short of upending No. 7 Jefferson in D5 football regionals
By Alexander Mulleramuller@medianewsgroup.com,12 days ago
NEWPORT — One week after capturing its first-ever district championship, the Romulus Summit Academy North football team continued its run through the Division 5 state playoffs Friday night with a regional round matchup at Monroe Jefferson. Friday marked the second straight year that the two schools met in the...