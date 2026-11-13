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PVH announces the loss of more than a thousand jobs
By Olivier Guyot,8 days ago
The US ready-to-wear giant PVH, parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, is set to make drastic cuts to its workforce. In a financial statement published on November 12, the New York-based group announced a wide-ranging global reorganisation plan that will result in the loss of around 4% of its total headcount. The cuts will focus almost exclusively on support functions and roles with no direct customer contact, representing a steep reduction of some 12% in its office-based workforce. With the group employing more than 26,000 people worldwide, this means that over a thousand jobs are affected.