undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mitochondrial Protein Counts Vary 28-Fold Across the Tree of Life
12 days ago
For decades, biologists have described mitochondria with a single, tidy label: the powerhouse of the cell. A sweeping new comparison of mitochondria across eight organisms—from a blinding eye parasite to the microbe behind African sleeping sickness—shows that label badly undersells what the organelle actually does, and how differently it does it from one branch of the tree of life to the next, a diversity that goes well beyond the organelle’s familiar roles in energy production and cellular quality control. Vamsi Mootha, an institute member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, who led the effort, called the resulting resource, in a press release, "a foundational resource for a new field of comparative mitochondrial biology."