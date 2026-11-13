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Nobody Owns the Handoff: Why Integration Defects Have No Home in Multi-Vendor Programs
By Shivani Managari,10 days ago
The fix takes six hours. The argument over whose fix it is takes three weeks — and the schedule absorbs every day of it. Picture it, hypothetically: a record crosses from Vendor A to Vendor B and arrives corrupted, so Vendor B’s intake rejects it and the business process stops. Both vendors check their own side; each matches its specification. On paper, both are right. The handoff is broken, and nobody’s contract says whose it is.