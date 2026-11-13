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Liquid Laundry Detergent Recipe #2
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Store-bought detergent disappears fast when you’re washing work clothes, towels, and every mystery stain the week throws at you. This simple liquid laundry detergent recipe gives you a no-fuss batch you can mix in minutes with a short ingredient list and no perfume aisle drama involved (your socks have suffered enough). It works best in warm water and uses a straightforward measured dose, so you’re not guessing at every load.