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Commercial” Paper Wallcover Cleaner
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Wallpaper shows every smudge, fingerprint, and mystery streak faster than the rest of the room, and store-bought wall cleaners can cost more than the problem deserves. This homemade paper wallcover cleaner tackles soiled wallpaper with a simple cooked paste you rub on gently, then brush away. It is old-school, practical, and pleasantly free of flashy promises (always a comforting sign).