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Salty Fish Bait
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Fish won’t wait around while soft bait slides off the hook, and neither should you. This salty fish bait cooks up thick, clings better, and uses pantry basics you probably already have on hand (which beats paying for bait that turns to mush after one cast). It’s a simple homemade option when you need something cheap, fast, and practical.