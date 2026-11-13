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Christmas Snow
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Plain green branches can look a little bare once the ornaments go up, especially if you want that frosted, snowy look without buying a can of flocking. This homemade Christmas snow gives you a thick, dab-on finish that clings to the tops and tips of tree branches and adds that icy detail fast (because apparently winter decor always waits until the last minute).