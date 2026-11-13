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Basic Laundry Detergent
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Store-bought laundry detergent gets expensive fast, especially when you just need a basic powder that cleans everyday laundry without turning wash day into a budget leak. This simple homemade blend keeps the ingredient list short, the measuring easy, and the process about as complicated as stirring three things together (we can all survive that level of hardship).