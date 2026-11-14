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Officials urge Kern County residents to prep now as rain, gusty winds near
By Michelle Roldan, Eyewitness News,12 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.(KBAK/KBFX) — Rain and gusty winds expected in Kern County are prompting officials to urge residents to take steps now to prevent flooding problems, power outages and dangerous driving conditions. The Kern County Fire Department said it is preparing for winter weather and encouraged residents to do the...
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