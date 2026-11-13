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Elmers Glue
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. You don’t need a specialty bottle from the craft aisle every time the kids need glue for paper projects, school posters, or a quick repair. This homemade version turns basic pantry staples into a smooth white paste that behaves a lot like school glue and costs very little to make. It also gives skim milk a second career, which is more than some leftovers ever accomplish.