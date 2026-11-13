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Google Ads Tests Measurement Beyond Final Conversions
By Arvind Rao,3 days ago
Google has introduced a new advertising reporting pilot that tracks how users move through different stages of the buying journey, expanding campaign measurement beyond purchases and other final conversions. Called Customer Journey Insights, the feature appears as a reporting card on the Google Ads Overview page for eligible advertisers. It groups users into four stages: Unaware, Aware, Consider and Act, using interactions and other observed actions to indicate how their relationship with a business develops.