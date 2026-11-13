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Meta’s New Pixel Setting Could Increase Reported Conversions
By Arvind Rao,3 days ago
Meta is scheduled to introduce a new conversion measurement setting on November 12 that could increase the number of purchases attributed to Facebook and Instagram advertisements, even when actual sales remain unchanged. The capability, called Measure conversions on customer devices, changes how certain advertising interactions are connected to later purchases. Instead of relying entirely on the existing measurement process, it can use information on a customer’s device to establish whether an advertisement contributed to a transaction.