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United Airlines Restricts AI Agents From Booking Flights
By Arvind Rao,3 days ago
United Airlines is restricting unauthorized third-party AI agents from accessing its booking and distribution systems, citing risks involving customer data, unintended transactions, and airline safety requirements. The company announced the decision on November 11, saying it would limit automated access both through its own digital platforms and through travel agencies and aggregators.