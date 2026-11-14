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Carbon monoxide toxicity suspected in death of woman, dog in mobile grooming van
By Bella Popadiuk, KENS via CNN Newsource,12 days ago
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KENS) - Two families are mourning the loss of a 10-year-old dog and the groomer who was caring for him. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that carbon monoxide toxicity factored into the deaths. Deputies find woman and dog unresponsive. Bexar County deputies responded...