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West Point’s 2025 Yearling Class Sold Out /
9 days ago
West Point Thoroughbreds has reached an exciting milestone with its newest generation of racehorses: all 41 yearlings offered from the 2025 crop are now fully subscribed. It’s a gratifying conclusion to a busy acquisition season, and we’re grateful to the many Partners, both longtime and new, who have joined us in these horses! Your enthusiasm and confidence have made it possible to assemble a deep and diverse group of prospects, and now the focus shifts to developing them into racehorses.