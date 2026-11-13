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Ultima IX: Redemption (Ultima Online Engine)
By WtF Dragon,9 days ago
Produced by: Chlorthos Dragon (stereoprism) Ultima IX: Redemption (Ultima Online Engine) is a work in progress by Chlorthos Dragon. It takes the design documents and other material from the original early-2000s Ultima IX: Redemption fan project (which Chlorthos also worked on) and incorporates them into a single-player game built with the Ultima Online engine. It’s a new project, separate from the Titans of Ether’s Morrowind-based attempt, which was cancelled in 2016 and already has its own project entry here. Chlorthos lists ModernUO and CentrED# among the tools he’s using.