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Choctaw Landing to Celebrate Indigenous Art, Fashion and Film with Native Fashion & Film Festival on Saturday, November 21
By Native Oklahoma,8 days ago
HOCHATOWN, OKLA. — Choctaw Landing will host its first Native Fashion & Film Festival in celebration of Native American culture through fashion, film, music and dance, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will take place at Choctaw Landing (272 N. State Highway 259A, Hochatown, OK 74728) on Cypress Lawn (event will move indoors in the case of rain).