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AI-Generated Code Outpaces Developers’ Ability to Verify It, Sonar Report Finds
By Staff,10 days ago
A new report reveals that despite the growing use of AI in code development, confidence in AI-generated code remains low. The report, the “State of Code Developer Survey Report 2027” from Sonar, a global leader in agentic code verification and governance, reveals that AI now generates or significantly assists with an average of 65 percent of the code developers commit.