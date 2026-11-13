undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers
By Native Oklahoma,8 days ago
Flags of Our Mothers is the first major traveling exhibition for artist Raven Halfmoon. Her practice spans torso-scaled and colossal-sized stoneware sculptures, with some soaring up to twelve feet and weighing over eight hundred pounds. With inspirations that orbit centuries from ancient Indigenous pottery to Moai statues to Land Art, Halfmoon interrogates the intersection of tradition, history, gender, and personal experience.