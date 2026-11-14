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A Rocco Sock 'Em Win: Grizzlies win wild one in OT
By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com,13 days ago
Somehow, someway, the Granite Hills High football team is going where no Granite Hills High football team has ever been. To say the Grizzlies survived would be an understatement but Granite Hills did just that - survive and advance, coming out on top in a 25-19 win over Mendota in overtime on Friday night at Rankin Stadium. When Xavier Fernandez scored on a 2-yard run in overtime that set off a wild celebration after a wild game.
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